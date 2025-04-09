Suspect and vehicle images released in connection with 2023 Vaughan homicide

A suspect has been identified in the 2023 death of a 50-year-old man in Vaughan, alongside a vehicle police believe is connected to the homicide.

In a release on Wednesday, York Regional Police (YRP) renewed their appeals for information about the death of mortgage broker Rakesh ‘Rick’ Joshi, of Vaughan.

On Sept. 1, 2023, YRP officers found Joshi dead inside a home near Laskin Drive and Ilan Ramon Boulevard. At the time, investigators said he had suffered a significant head injury.

Investigators say they have now identified a 2006-2009 black Porsche 911 Turbo make as being connected to the homicide.

They’ve also released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with the murder.

Speaking on CP24 on Wednesday, YRP Const. James Dickson said the images of the suspect and car were initially captured on Aug. 31, 2023, but police were not able to confirm their connection to Joshi’s homicide until now.

“Even though this case is now almost two years old, we’re still working this,” said Dickson. “This is still very active. This is still very open, and our investigators are moving forward with it.”

Dickson said Joshi had been dead for about 24 hours before he was found by YRP officers, which is why the surveillance images are dated prior to the discovery of his body.

Police are reissuing a public appeal for witnesses and anyone with information, or surveillance or dashcam footage, who has not already spoken to police is being urged to come forward.

“You never know what piece of the puzzle is going to be what finishes at us,” said Dickson. “For us, our investigators are looking at a whole overview of the picture, and even a small piece of information would be very helpful. We are looking to speak with anyone that has any information, even if it’s as small as possible.”

YRP homicides detectives can be reached at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865, or an anonymous tip can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.