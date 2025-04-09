Victim allegedly assaulted during Vaughan home invasion: York police

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.

Four suspects are wanted in connection with a late-night home invasion and assault in Vaughan this week, York Regional Police say.

York Regional Police say that just before 11:30 p.m. on April 8, four suspects forced their way into a home in the area of Grand Trunk Avenue and Carrier Crescent through the back door.

The suspects were allegedly armed with at least two guns, a knife, and a hammer according to police.

Once inside, police say the suspects demanded jewelry and cash, and that a victim was assaulted by at least one suspect and sustained minor injuries.

The suspects failed to take anything, and police say they fled the home on foot.

York police say they are now looking for four men.

The first is described by police as a Black male, between 18 and 20 years old, standing five-foot-ten with a medium build. That suspect was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and carrying a gun.

Police describe the second suspect as a brown male, also between the ages of 18 to 20, standing five-foot-nine, and carrying a gun with a small barrel at the time of the home invasion.

The third suspect is also described by police as being between 18 to 20 years old. He was allegedly carrying a hammer.

Police say the fourth suspect was a male carrying a small knife, but no other descriptors were provided.

Anyone with information, or video or dashcam footage from the time of the home invasion is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.