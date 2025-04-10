City of Vaughan proposes renaming America Avenue in response to Trump’s tariff fight

The City of Vaughan is considering renaming America Avenue in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff fight has triggered a rise in Canadian pride across the country, with everything from businesses to government offices seeking to distance themselves from our neighbour to the south.

The city of Vaughan has joined the chorus and has proposed renaming America Avenue “to celebrate our Canadian identity.”

The city is pitching to rename America Avenue – which sits between Jane Street and John Deisman Boulevard – as Terry Fox Avenue.

Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca introduced the idea as part of his member’s resolution at the Feb. 25, council meeting.

In a statement, city of Vaughan officials said, “Terry Fox is one of Canada’s most beloved national heroes, whose courage, determination and selflessness have inspired generations of Canadians and raised millions of dollars for cancer research.”

Vaughan America Ave The City of Vaughan is asking residents to complete a survey on a proposal to change the name of America Avenue. (CTV News Toronto)

Before any decision is made on renaming the street, the city wants to hear how Vaughan residents, especially those who live on America Avenue, feel about the potential change.

They’re asking residents to take an online survey to express their views by April 24.

The city also says that they plan to request that Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation renames the future bridge over Highway 400, which will span from America Avenue to Canada Drive, to the Terry Fox Bridge.