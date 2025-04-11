5 suspects arrested, 2 sought after a pair of targeted arsons at Newmarket and Aurora auto body shops: police

York regional police arrest five and are seeking two more in connection to an arson investigation (YRP photos).

York Regional Police say they’ve arrested five people and are seeking two more in connection to a pair of targeted arsons in Newmarket and Auroura earlier this year.

In a news release issued Friday, police say the first incident occurred on Feb. 6 around 11 p.m., when officers responded to reports of a fire in the area of George Street and Davis Drive

“Three suspects had forced their way into an auto body shop and used an accelerant to start a fire,” police wrote.

Just three days later, on Feb. 9, it’s further alleged that two suspects broke into another auto body shop near Edward Street and Metcalfe Street and also started a fire using an accelerant.

“It has since been determined the two incidents are directly related,” they added.

Humyun Hayat, 30, and Ahmad Ranzor, 19, of Toronto, have both been charged with arson causing damage to property, though police note Hayat also faces several firearm related offences.

Prabjot Singh, 22, of Brampton, has also been charged with two counts of arson causing damage to property.

In addition, a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old boy were both charged with similar offences, including two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a sixth suspect, identified only as Danish, 37, of Toronto. Police are also seeking help identifying a seventh suspect. Investigators said they believe both should seek legal counsel and turn themselves in.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.