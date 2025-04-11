‘Armed and dangerous’: Hamilton man wanted after multiple firearms allegedly stolen in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for a 40-year-old Hamilton man they say is wanted in connection with a break and enter involving firearms earlier this year.

In a news release issued Friday, investigators say the incident happened on Jan. 30 in the area of Highway 7 West and Keele Street in Vaughan.

It’s alleged the suspect had stolen a safe containing multiple firearms from a commercial building.

Already, police say they have arrested one suspect and are now seeking a second who they identified as Olivia Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez. Police did not identify the first suspect they have brought into custody.

Police say Rodriguez is “actively evading police” and is now wanted on multiple charges, including break and enter, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

“Rodriguez is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, citizens are urged not to approach him but to call police immediately,” police wrote.

It’s further alleged that he may be operating either a white 2022 Lincoln Navigator with Ontario plate DDZA933 or a grey 2019 Mercedes G Wagon with plate DCXH143.

“The accused is encouraged to seek legal advice and turn himself in. Investigators are reminding the public that anyone providing assistance to him may be subject to criminal charges,” they added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously