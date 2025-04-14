Religious leader allegedly sexually assaulted students during ‘spiritual study sessions’: York police

York police allege Pravin Ranijan, 44, of Toronto sexually assaulted multiple victims while teaching religious studies in Pickering and Markham.

York police say they’ve charged a religious leader with multiple counts of sexual assault that allegedly took place during “spiritual study sessions.”

In a release on Monday, the York Regional Police (YRP) Special Victims Unit (SVU) says the suspect was running religious studies from a residential property in Pickering.

“A victim reported that they had been sexually assaulted by the suspect six times during spiritual study sessions that occurred in the Town of Pickering and the City of Markham,” the release reads.

Police say the alleged assaults reported by the victim happened between January 2021 and October 2024.

A second victim also alleged they were sexually assaulted by the suspect in December 2024, according to police.

Pravin Ranijan, 44, of Toronto has been charged with seven counts of sexual assault. The charges have not been tested in court.

York police believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward and are urging them to contact police as soon as possible by calling the YRP SVU at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or by contacting Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Police are reminding victims that there is no statue of limitations on reporting sexual assault.