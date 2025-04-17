1 charged, another at-large after allegedly setting tow trucks on fire in Newmarket

York Regional Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with two tow truck arsons in Newmarket in 2024. (York Regional Police)

One man is charged and another suspect is at-large after allegedly torching two tow trucks in Newmarket last year.

York Regional Police say they responded to the first arson early morning on May 1 in the area of Sandford Street and William Roe Boulevard.

Police say the suspect was allegedly seen on surveillance footage, walking toward a tow truck parked on the driveway of a home in the area. They add that the suspect allegedly used an accelerant to start a fire then took off in an awaiting vehicle, driven by another suspect.

More than a month later, on June 12, police say they responded to another arson in the area of Elgin and Jefferson streets. In this incident, officers say two suspects allegedly approached a tow truck parked at a home before using an accelerant to ignite the vehicle.

Following an investigation, police arrested one of the two suspects. Timothy Persaud, 39, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts each of arson causing property damage and breach of probation orders. The charges have not been tested in court.

One suspect, 26-year-old Aaron Fahey, is still wanted by police on arson charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.