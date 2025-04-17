Markham man charged after allegedly filming a young person inside a community centre

Qinxing Shi, 31, of Markham, has been charged with two counts of voyeurism. (TPS photo)

Police believe there may be more victims after a 31-year-old man from Markham was charged following an investigation into the filming of a young person inside a unisex changeroom at a local community centre.

That incident happened on Aug. 21, 2024 at the Milliken Mills Community Centre at 7600 Kennedy Rd., just south of 14th Avenue.

Investigators say the youth “saw a cell phone pointed in their direction and believed they were being recorded.”

“The victim believes the suspect was standing on a bench inside a nearby stall,” York Regional Police (YRP) said in a news release.

The victim, who was not injured, immediately reported the incident and the suspect fled, they said.

Following a lengthy investigation, YRP identified a suspect and executed a search warrant on Jan. 3 at a home in Markham.

As a result, Qinxing Shi, 31, of Markham, was charged with two counts of voyeurism.

Investigators have released his image as they believe there may be more victims.

Police said the accused is also believed to have visited the Aaniin Community Centre at 5665 14th Ave. in Markham, between January and August 2024.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim or anyone with further information is asked to contact YRP’s #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.