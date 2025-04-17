13 arrested, 2 at large as police seize more than $3.5M of psychedelic drugs in probe dubbed Project Magic

Mozda Karim, 38, of Toronto, left, and Samer Akila, 32, of London, Ont., are wanted following a magic mushroom investigation in York Region. (YRP photos)

Police in York Region are searching for two suspects who are wanted in connection with an investigation that resulted in charges laid against 15 people and the seizure of more than $3.5 million worth of psychedelic drugs.

The probe, dubbed Project Magic, also saw police confiscate more than $450,000 in cash and property worth more than $1 million following the execution of 29 search warrants.

The substances seized include 181 kilograms of dried psilocybin (magic mushrooms), 137 kilograms of edible psilocybin, 167,645 psilocybin capsules, 179 grams of dimethyltryptamine (DMT), and 541 grams of illicit cannabis.

York Regional Police (YRP) say they launched Project Magic after receiving complaints in March 2024 from the community about a FunGuyz Magic Mushrooms store in Thornhill, near Yonge and Centre streets.

FunGuyz Magic Mushrooms FunGuyz Magic Mushrooms store in the area of Yonge Street and Centre Street in Richmond Hill, Ont. (Source: YRP)

During Project Magic, investigators from the force’s Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Unit targeted FunGuyz stores, which are considered illegal dispensaries, across the province, laying a total of 78 charges against 15 suspects. Police allege were “involved in the production and distribution of illegal substances.”

At this point, police have arrested 13 suspects who are facing numerous charges, including psilocybin and DMT trafficking, possession, distribution, and production among other things. The charges have not been proven in court.

Two suspects are still outstanding: 38-year-old Mozda Karim, of Toronto and 32-year-old Samer Akila, of London, Ont.

Investigators believe Karim is in the United Kingdom, while Akila is believed to be in Egypt.

Warrants have been issued for their arrest.

In a news release, YRP say this investigation has “made a significant impact in the fight against illegal magic mushroom stores operating within the community.”

They also noted that it is illegal to produce, sell, and even possess magic mushrooms as well as DMT.

“There are no legal stores in Ontario permitted to sell these controlled substances,” police said, adding landlords who rent properties to these businesses may also be financially and/or criminally liable.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact YRP at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7817, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.