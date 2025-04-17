Two teens charged in armed robbery, failed carjacking in Toronto: York Regional Police

York Regional Police say they have charged two teens in connection with an armed robbery and failed carjacking in Toronto.

According to police, at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, members of York Regional Police’s hold-up squad were conducting an investigation into a stolen Honda Civic that was linked to armed robberies in the region.

The vehicle, police said, was spotted in the area of Bloor Street West and Dovercourt Road in the city of Toronto.

Police said two suspects were seen exiting the vehicle before committing an armed robbery at a cellphone store in the area.

“During the robbery, one of the suspects struck a victim in the head with a hammer,” police said in a news release issued Thursday. “As a result, the victim sustained minor injuries.”

Police allege that the suspects continued on to the area of Lansdowne and Wallace avenues, where they tried to carjack a Mercedes GLC300. Investigators say they stole the keys from the vehicle’s owner but were unable to take the vehicle.

“Before officers could intervene, the suspect abandoned the robbery and fled in the stolen Honda Civic,”

“With the assistance of the Air Support Unit, (the hold-up unit) conducted surveillance of the suspect vehicle. At approximately 8:15 p.m., the suspect vehicle was followed to Goldwin Avenue and Jane Street, where two suspects were arrested.”

The teens, who cannot be identified as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged with armed robbery, disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime.

“Investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have video surveillance or dashcam footage in the area at the time of the incident,” the news release read.