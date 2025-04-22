Child suffers ‘life-altering’ injuries after collision in Vaughan, police say

Police are searching for a witness after a child sustained life-altering injuries from a collision in Vaughan. (York Regional Police)

A child sustained “life-altering” injuries as a result of a two-vehicle collision in Vaughan over the weekend, York Regional Police (YRP) say.

Police say they were called to the area of Cold Creek and Kirby roads, located east of Albion Vaughan Road, at around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

There, they located a child with severe injuries. They were airlifted to a trauma centre and remains there in stable condition, police said.

Officers add that one adult suffered minor injuries.

Investigators would not say if the injured persons were in the same vehicle.

YRP said both drivers remained at the scene.

Investigators are looking to speak to the driver of a red SUV, believed to be a Land Rover Discovery sport model, as they believe they may have witnessed the collision. They say the vehicle was last seen being driven westbound on Kirby Road from Cold Creek Road.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.