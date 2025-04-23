Police investigating after pedestrian struck and killed in Vaughan

A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

York Regional Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Vaughan on Friday morning.

It happened near Dufferin Street and Major Mackenzie Drive West at around 11 a.m.

Police said the pedestrian, identified as a 68-year-old Vaughan woman, was hit after two vehicles collided in the area.

Both vehicles remained at the scene, police said, and no other injuries were reported.

“Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police,” York Regional Police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“Anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area around the time of the collision, is asked to come forward.”