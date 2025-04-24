Man wanted after pair of voyeurism incidents at Vaughan shopping mall: police

YRP searching for suspect they say is wanted in a voyeurism investigation, announced on April 24, 2025 (YRP photos).

Police in York region are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of voyeurism after a pair incidents at a Vaughan shopping mall.

On April 13, shortly before 2:30 p.m., it’s alleged a man followed a parent and their child into a washroom in the Jane Street and Rutherford Road area.

“As the child was using the facilities, the suspect stood beside them and watched them for a period of time,” officials wrote in a news release.

Police say once the parent noticed the suspect, he allegedly fled from the scene.

In a separate incident, police say surveillance footage showed the same man sitting nearby with his phone plugged into a wall socket and later following three other children, accompanied by a parent, into the washroom. Investigators believe those victims were unaware they were being followed.

The suspect is described as Asian, between 20 and 25 years old, and was last seen wearing a green-and-black jacket, blue T-shirt, black pants, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers.