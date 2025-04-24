Security footage shows suspect breaking into business in Vaughan

Police released surveillance footage of a suspect appearing to break into a business by smashing the glass front doors and later leaving with a cash register.

Police released security footage of a suspect wanted in connection with three break-and-enters in Vaughan over the weekend.

York Regional Police say the suspect allegedly broke into three businesses at a plaza located in the area of Clark Avenue and Hilda Avenue on April 18.

In video released by police on Wednesday, a lone suspect can be seen exiting a white, four-door sedan before walking up to one of the businesses in the plaza. In another vantage point, shown later in the footage, the suspect appears to smash the front door of the business with what looks like a long wrench.

Glass can be seen shattered on the floor of the store as the suspect walks in, leaving with the cash register shortly after, with the till’s thermal paper trailing behind him as he ducks out of the broken front door.

Police say the suspect allegedly targeted the cash registers in each business, which were all located along the same row in the plaza.

Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca shared a statement on social media on Friday after the break-ins, claiming these robberies “targeted” Jewish businesses in a “clear attempt to intimidate our Jewish residents in Vaughan.”

Investigators say, based on the evidence at this time, they believe these incidents are not hate-motivated.

Police are still searching for the suspect. They describe the man as having an average build, who was last seen wearing a dark hoodie underneath a dark-coloured jacket with a colourful pink and red floral pattern on the right shoulder, and a jacket with what appeared to have two stripes around the biceps and white stripes along the edge of the collar. Officers say the suspect was also wearing a bandana or face mask.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7244, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.