Toronto real estate lawyer charged after allegedly failing to return over $500,000 to client

81-year-old Ping-Teng Tan charged after allegedly failing to return more than $500,000. Announced April 24, 2025 (YRP photos).

York Regional Police have charged an 81-year-old real estate lawyer from Toronto after he allegedly failed to return more than $500,000 following a business transaction two years ago.

Police say the investigation began in May 2024, after the victim reported not receiving the funds, which had been entrusted to the lawyer back in December 2023.

Following what police describe as a “lengthy investigation,” Ping-Teng Tan was arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Officials say they have released Tan’s photo because there may be additional victims due to his position as a real estate lawyer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the YRP Financial Crimes Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6612. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.