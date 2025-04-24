York police charge Toronto man with alleged sexual assault at shopping mall

Police in York region have charged a 28-year-old Toronto man in connection to an alleged sexual assault incident at Vaughan Mills shopping mall.

In a news release issued Thursday, police say the incident happened on April 11 but were only notified three days later when the victim came forward.

Police say the victim reported that they were approached by a man who allegedly touched them in a sexual manner and then offered to buy them items in exchange for further sexual contact.

The man, who police identified as 28-year-old Jairatan Singh, of Toronto is facing several charges including sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching.

None of the allegations have been tested in court but police say they have released Singh’s image as they believe there could be other victims or witnesses who have not yet come forward.

Officials are also encouraging anyone who believes they may have been sexually assaulted to contact investigators or call the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071.