76-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Vaughan, police say

A 76-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Vaughan, police say.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, York Regional police confirmed they were called to the area of Highway 7 and Martin Grove Road at approximately 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they say the man was transported to hospital where he later died.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene but note no charges have been laid at this time.

Highway 7 remains closed from Woodstream Boulevard to west of the intersection, and Martin Grove Road is closed from Woodstream Boulevard to Andrew Park.

Drivers are advised to expect closures in the area to last “several hours,” they wrote to social media.

As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit.