Former Girl Guides leader in Georgina charged with historical sexual assault: York police

York police say they have charged a former Girl Guides of Canada leader from the Town of Georgina in connection with a historical sexual assault from 1998.

In a news release on Monday, York Regional Police (YRP) said they began an investigation in March 2025 when a victim came forward to report that they were sexually abused by their Pathfinders leader. Pathfinders are the branch of Girl Guides for 12- to 14-year-olds.

The victim alleged the abuse happened between January 1998 and September 2002, when they were under the age of 16.

Police said at the time the offences began, the Pathfinders leader was 38 years old.

On April 21, YRP investigators charged Karen Spence, 64, of Georgina with three counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a young person.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

Detectives said Spence worked as a Girl Guides leader in the Georgina area from 1995 to 2001, where she held roles as a Sparks leader – for five- to six-year-olds – and a Pathfinders leader.

They said she also served as a youth hockey coach and referee.

YRP says they believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward by contacting the Special Victims Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7075.

Police are also reminding the public that there is no statute of limitations for sexual assault.