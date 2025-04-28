Man arrested and charged with 2024 ‘industrial yard’ shooting in Vaughan

York police say they've charged a Mississauga man in connection with a 2024 shooting that damaged a business and multiple vehicles in Vaughan.

A man from Mississauga is facing several charges in connection with a 2024 shooting that damaged a business and multiple vehicles in Vaughan.

In a news release on Monday, York Regional Police said officers were called to an industrial yard in the area of Highways 27 and 407 on June 1 for a weapons call.

A person had arrived to work and found the windows of the main door shattered, according to police.

Multiple vehicles in the lot also appeared to have been hit by bullets, they added.

“Security video at the premises shows a male entering on foot and discharging a firearm toward the front doors,” the release said.

As the male fled, police said the video showed him fire the gun multiple times at the parked vehicles.

Police now say they’ve arrested and charged Brandon Morgan, 29, of Mississauga “following a lengthy investigation.”

He has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, mischief to property over $5,000, and possession of a firearm contrary to a probation order.

None of the charges have been tested in court.