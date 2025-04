A driver was seriously injured after crashing into a tree in Markham on April 28.

A motorist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after driving their vehicle into a tree in Markham on Monday afternoon, say police.

The single-vehicle collision happened near Warden Avenue, north of Elgin Mills.

York Regional Police said they were called to that area at around 3 p.m.

Currently, Warden is closed between Elgin Mills and 19th Avenue as police investigate.