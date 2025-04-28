Suspects sought following serious assault in Vaughan

York Police are appealing for witnesses to assist in identifying four suspects following a serious assault in the City of Vaughan. (A photo of one of the suspects/YRP)

Police say they are trying to identify four suspects wanted in connection with a serious assault that occurred in Vaughan.

Police were called to a plaza parking lot near Steeles Avenue West and Pearce Road around 1 a.m. on March 16 for a reported assault. When they arrived, they found a male victim with significant injuries.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Video of the area showed that the victim was assaulted by four suspects, police said.

Police also believe that the victim and the suspects attended the same event at a bar in the plaza.

Police were unable to provide detailed descriptions of any of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.