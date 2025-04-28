York police searching for man in alleged fraudulent package delivery scheme in Markham

York police say multiple people have reported instances of credit card and package retrieval fraud.

York police are searching for a man they allege has been fraudulently charging credit cards and attempting to retrieve the packages at the homes of the victims.

York Regional Police (YRP) say they began investigating at the beginning of March, after packages were delivered to a victim’s home in the area of Riverwalk and Oakborough drives, near the Box Grove By-pass.

Police say the packages were addressed to the victim, but the personal information was “slightly altered.”

“As the package arrived, a male suspect rang the victim’s doorbell and told the victim that his sister’s package was delivered there accidentally,” a YRP news release reads. “The suspect fled when told police would be called.”

Police say following the interaction, the victim checked their credit card statements and noticed transactions for high-end clothing items they did not order.

The day after the suspect first arrived at the victim’s house, police say, he returned, and a similar interaction took place.

On March 31, a second victim who lives in the area of Joseph Glover Avenue and Sharon Lee Drive, near McCowan Road, contacted YRP to report a package theft.

Security cameras showed the same male suspect exit a white Mercedes-Benz and take packages from the victim’s doorstep.

A dark grey Range Rover was seen driving alongside the Mercedes.

Markham fraud York police say a white Mercedes-Benz and a dark grey Range Rover are connected to a fraud investigation involving package deliveries in Markham.

York police describe the suspect as an Asian male between 20 to 25 years old, standing about five-foot-eight with a medium build. They say he was last seen wearing glasses, a dark bomber jacket, and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YRP at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.