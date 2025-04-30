‘Project Steal N’ Spirits’: York police recover $3M in stolen property, several people charged

York police recover more than $3M and arrest 7 people after probe into commercial thefts across the GTA, Thursday April 30, 2025 (YRP photos).

York police say they have recovered more than $3 million in stolen property and charged several people after a successful probe into organized thefts across the GTA.

Dubbed “Project Steal N’ Spirits,” police say the investigation focused on “curbing thefts of high-end construction tools from wholesalers and commercial businesses.”

The crackdown started back in December 2024 and continued until March 2025, officials wrote in a news release.

After a series of search warrants, from a Toronto residence to multiple storage lockers, police say they were able to recover stolen property valued at “more than $3 million.”

YRP Stolen goods police recovered after probe into organized theft (YRP photos).

Six suspects, from Toronto, Caledon, Mississauga and Brampton have been charged with the thefts in addition to trafficking and possession of crime over $5,000.

Police say the probe not only led to multiple arrests but also disrupted a broader network allegedly involved in trafficking and reselling the stolen property.

Officials note the investigation is ongoing to identify additional suspects and more stolen goods.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.