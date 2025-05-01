Police charge second suspect after firearms stolen from Vaughan commercial building

Police in York Region have charged a second man after firearms were stolen from a commercial building in Vaughan earlier this year.

On Jan. 30, police say they attended an address near Highway 7 West and Keele Street for reports of a break-and-enter. They said the victim reported that a safe used to store firearms had been stolen.

Investigators say the weapons have not been recovered.

As a result of an investigation, York Regional Police (YRP) arrested one suspect and issued an arrest warrant for a second.

On April 15, Olivia Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez, 49, of Hamilton, was arrested and charged with one count each of break and enter commit, disguise with intent, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. He is also facing three counts each of break and enter to steal firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police previously arrested another suspect in connection with this case, but have not identified him.

Anyone with further information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact YRP’s #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7445, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.