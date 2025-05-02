Police seek witnesses for vehicle arson caught on camera in Vaughan

York Regional Police are appealing for witnesses after suspects set fire to a parked vehicle in Vaughan.

Police are searching for witnesses after a parked vehicle was deliberately set on fire in the Vaughan in an incident captured on video.

Officers were called to a plaza parking lot near Steeles Avenue West and Yonge Street at around 2 a.m. on April 5, where they found the vehicle “fully engulfed in flames,” police say.

Video surveillance of the area that captured the incident shows a white Honda Odyssey entering the parking lot and circling the area before stopping near the BMW.

A suspect is then seen exiting the Odyssey from the passenger’s side and pouring an accelerant on the vehicle before deliberately setting it on fire and fleeing the scene.

The vehicle was identified as a black 2023 BMW M4. Police have since notified the owner of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.