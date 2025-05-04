Large grass fire closes Highway 427 in Vaughan

A road closed sign is seen in this file photo.

Highway 427 is blocked at Highway 407 due to a large grass fire that is blowing smoke onto the road.

The blaze broke out shortly before 1 p.m. near the train tracks at Highway 427 and Albion Road in north Etobicoke.

FIRE:

Albion Rd + Hwy 427

12:53 p.m.

- Grass fire near train tracks and Hwy 427

- Smoke blowing onto the highway

@Toronto_Fire is on scene

- Hwy 427 at 407 is blocked

- Consider alternate routes of travel at this time#GO922200

^lb pic.twitter.com/RRS3fLpc0T — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 4, 2025

Toronto fire told CTV News that no injuries were reported and that there was no exposure to any buildings.

They added that the fire is now out of the Toronto side, adding that the scene is now cleared.

Police are asking drivers to consider alternate routes of travel at this time.

More details to come.