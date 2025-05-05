Pedestrian hit by motorist in Vaughan

Police say the motorist initially fled, but has since returned to the area.

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Vaughan late Monday afternoon, say police.

The collision happened near Langstaff and Weston roads.

York Regional Police (YRP) said they were called to that area just after 5 p.m.

Paramedics and fire crews also attended the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a red pickup truck, initially fled the area northbound on Weston, however they have since returned, police said.

Northbound Weston was closed as police investigated, but has since reopened.

Police are advising people to expect delays and asking them to use alternate routes.

Anyone with further information about this crash is asked to contact YRP at 905-881-1221, ext. 7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.