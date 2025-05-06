Police investigating swimming pool sexual assault in Richmond Hill

Images of a male who allegedly sexually assaulted a victim at an indoor public pool in Richmond Hill on April 5. (YRP photos)

Police are looking for a male who allegedly sexually assaulted a victim at an indoor public pool in Richmond Hill last month.

The incident happened on April 5 at the Bayview Hill Community Centre and Pool near Spadina and Weldrick roads, just south of Major Mackenzie Drive East.

York Regional Police (YRP) say a male inappropriately touched a victim in the pool as they swam by.

The suspect was seen in the pool between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. that day, they said.

He is described by police as a male with an olive complexion, 20 to 30 years old and about five-foot-eight with an athletic build. Police say he also had brown, brush cut hair and a small brown goatee as well as tattoos of a cross with wings on his chest, a bird wing on the right side of his neck, and unidentified tattoos on the left side of his neck, both hands, and his left forearm.

Police believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with further information to contact YRP’s Special Victims Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.