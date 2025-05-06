Police in York Region issue warning about dangers of replica firearms associated with “Senior Assassin” game

Police in York Region have issued a warning about the dangers of the “Senior Assassin” game, after receiving five reports of youths carrying what appeared to be guns.

Durning the live-action game, which is popular with children and teenagers, participants try to eliminate other competitors by shooting them within an allotted period of time using mock weapons like water guns, get projectiles, or foam darts.

Police say that “many replica firearms look identical to real guns,” adding that officers who respond to these weapons calls are “often in the position of having to make quick decisions regarding whether the weapon is real, a toy or a replica, which could have significant consequences.”

“Citizens should be aware that when police respond to any call involving a firearm, it is treated as legitimate until an investigation can determine otherwise,” they said.

York Regional Police (YRP) are reminding the public that police-involved shootings have happened before where the firearm is later found to have been a replica. However, the officer is deemed to be justified their actions, noting there is often no way to tell if the weapon is real before the investigation.

They also said replica firearms, air guns, gel guns, or toy guns used in the commission of another offence are considered legitimate weapons and those responsible can face “significant” criminal charges.

Anyone who damages property, or injures a person or animal by firing an air gun can also be subject to criminal charges in additional to civil liability, they said, adding that people must consider “the risks and responsibilities that come with owning any item that fires projectiles.”

For these reasons, YRP said it is “strongly” discouraging the purchase and use of these items in the region.

“If you do have access to these types of guns, parents are strongly encouraged to monitor their children’s use of them,” they said.

Last month, Halton Regional Police Service issued a similar warning to youth about the risks associated with playing the “Assassin Game” following a series of incidents where the water or Nerf-style guns used by elementary and high school students to hunt each other “resembled real firearms,” resulting in people calling the authorities.

To report a possible emergency related to firearms, call 9-1-1 or 1-866-876-5423, ext.7008, or Crime Stoppers anonymously, for non-emergencies.