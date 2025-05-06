Police search for two women following assault, damage at Markham business

Police in York Region are searching for two people following an alleged assault in Markham last month.
York Regional Police (YRP) say at around 6:20 p.m. on April 14, two female suspects went into a business in the area of Apple Creek Boulevard and Rodick Road and allegedly assaulted two victims with a weapon.
“The suspects also caused damage to the property before fleeing,” YRP said in a news release on Tuesday.
The two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Investigators are now searching for the two female suspects.
The first is described by police as having black hair and wearing black pants, a white sweater with coloured bows, a scarf and holding a rainbow patterned bag at the time of the alleged assault.
The second also had black hair, and police say she was wearing a black jacket, glasses, black shoes, and white socks.
Anyone with information is asked to call YRP at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.