Police seek info after 9 speed cameras in Vaughan damaged

Speed cameras are coming to 10 locations across Vaughan in March.

Police in York Region are appealing for witnesses and information after nine speed enforcement cameras at three separate locations were damaged.

The incidents, which York Regional Police (YRP) are classifying as mischief to property, occurred between Jan.11 and April 24 in the city of Vaughan.

They happened on Jan. 11 at about 2:10 a.m., Jan. 27 at an unknown time, Feb. 3 at about 11:20 p.m., Feb. 15 at about 12:50 a.m. and April 18 at about 10:20 p.m. on Peter Rupert Avenue; on Feb. 5 at about 10:20 p.m. and April 24 at about 1 a.m. on Hilda Avenue; and on Feb. 5 at about 10:30 p.m. on New Westminster Drive.

So far, police have charged one unnamed person in connection with one of the incidents.

Vaughan speed camera An image of a speed camera at 300 Peter Rupert St. in Vaughan.

After being announced in October 2024, automated speed cameras only went live in Vaughan in community safety zones on April 23.

Investigators are asking anyone with info or anyone who saw any “suspicious activity” in those areas to come forward. They also want to speak with anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage in the area around the time of the incidents.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact YRP’s #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7445, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.