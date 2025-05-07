Police seek info after 9 speed cameras damaged in Vaughan

Police in York Region are appealing for witnesses and information after nine speed enforcement cameras at three separate locations were damaged.

The incidents, which York Regional Police (YRP) are classifying as mischief to property, occurred between Jan.11 and April 24 in the city of Vaughan.

They happened on Jan. 11 at about 2:10 a.m., Jan. 27 at an unknown time, Feb. 3 at about 11:20 p.m., Feb. 15 at about 12:50 a.m. and April 18 at about 10:20 p.m. on Peter Rupert Avenue, near St. Cecilia’s Catholic Elementary School; on Feb. 5 at about 10:20 p.m. and April 24 at about 1 a.m. on Hilda Avenue; and on Feb. 5 at about 10:30 p.m. on New Westminster Drive.

All of the cameras that were damaged have or will be repaired and returned to service, police said, adding on average, they are back up and YRP. running within 24 hours.

Const. James Dickson, YRP Const. James Dickson, of YRP, speaks with CP24's Steve Ryan after nine speed cameras were damaged in Vaughan.

“This is damage to public property. This is taxpayer dollars that are going to make these repairs,” Const. James Dickson told CP24’s Steve Ryan on Wednesday afternoon.

So far, an unnamed 42-year-old man from Vaughan has been arrested in connection with one of the incidents.

“But we do need public’s assistance to try and identify the people or person responsible for other incidents that have occurred there,” Dickson said, adding that anyone who is found responsible for damaging these speed cameras could face both civil and criminal prosecution.

“Because of the amount of damage that is being caused, this could potentially lead to jail time.”

Dickson went on to note that speed is the largest contributing factor to serious injuries and for pedestrians being injured or killed as a result of car crashes. For those reeasons, he said, speed cmeras are usually placed are in “high-danger zones” like in front of elementary schools.

Vaughan speed camera An image of a speed camera at 300 Peter Rupert St. in Vaughan.

Automated speed cameras only went live in Vaughan in community safety zones on April 23, after being announced in October 2024.

Investigators are asking anyone with info or anyone who saw any “suspicious activity” in those areas to come forward. They also want to speak with anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage in the area around the time of the incidents.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact YRP’s #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7445, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.