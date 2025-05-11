Police seek info following 2 recent, separate ‘hate/bias’ incidents in Vaughan

York Regional Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of a pedestrian after being struck by a vehicle in Markham. (X/YRP)

Police in York Region are appealing to the public for information following two recent “hate/bias” incidents in Vaughan.

York Regional Police (YRP) said on Thursday, May 8, they were called to a park near Bathurst Street and Major Mackenzie Drive West for a report of antisemitic graffiti. Police say at the scene, officers found a swastika that had been spraypainted on the sidewalk.

“The incident was investigated and the graffiti was removed,” they said.

On Saturday, YRP said they were made aware of a video circulating on social media that was filmed outside an elementary school in the city of Vaughan.

Investigators have not disclosed the content of that footage, only saying that they are “looking into [it.]”

Police added that no threats were made and there is no concern for public safety.

“York Regional Police is aware of the increased concern within the community as a result of these two incidents. While both incidents will be fully investigated, they remain unrelated to one another and are being investigated as separate incidents,” the force noted.

In a news release, YRP said they and York Region District School Board will both be taking “extra steps” … “to promote and ensure a safe environment for students, staff and families.”

“Currently and throughout the week Youth Engagement Officers will be maintaining a presence in the area around the school to promote safety and an inclusive environment. There will also be enhanced district patrols within the community,” police said, adding that all reports of hate crime or hate/bias incidents will be “investigated thoroughly.”

“Hate has no place in York Region. [The force] takes these matters seriously and is reminding the community we will not tolerate any form of hate crime.”

Police are encouraging anyone who witnessed or may have been the victim of a hate crime or hate/bias incident to report it to them immediately.

Investigators are also seeking the public’s help to identify suspects in both incidents and are asking anyone who has information about this crime, or anyone with video recordings from the area around the time they occurred, to contact YRP’s Hate Crime Prevention Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6552, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.