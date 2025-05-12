18 kilograms of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl seized in Toronto: Police

3 charged after 18 kilograms of illicit substances were seized by police. (York Regional Police)

Police have laid charges against three suspects from Toronto after 18 kilograms of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized following a three-month long drug trafficking investigation in York Region.

The controlled substances were found after police executed two search warrants at residences in Toronto, York Regional Police said in a news release.

Additionally, a quantity of Canadian currency and a Taser were also seized during the search, police say.

This came after police identified three suspects who were allegedly trafficking large quantities of drugs within York Region in February.

Olivia Waterman, 31, is charged with one count of trafficking in controlled substance and three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Jason Hart, 42, is charged with two counts of trafficking in controlled substance, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 and unauthorized use of a prohibited weapon.

Zakariya Desai, 34, is charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.