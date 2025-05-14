Motorcycle crash leaves 25-year-old dead, police seeking witnesses

Police in York Region are searching for witnesses after a dump truck collided with a motorcycle, leaving a 25-year-old man dead on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the incident happened at around 3:40 p.m. near King Road and 10th Concession Road as they responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision.

When they arrived, they say they located the driver of the motorcycle who is confirmed to be a 25-year-old from Vaughan. Police say he died at the scene.

The truck driver, who police say remained on scene, did not sustain any injuries.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to come forward as officials note the investigation is ongoing.