6 suspects allegedly targeted vacant homes in string of break-ins in York Region

Three people have been charged, and three suspects remain at large following a months-long series of residential break-ins throughout York Region.

York Regional Police say they launched their investigation, dubbed Project Lone Wolf, in October 2024, after learning a string of break-and-enters were allegedly executed by the same group of suspects.

Officers say the suspects allegedly targeted unoccupied homes while the residents were away throughout the fall and winter months.

They allege the suspects would coordinate overnight break-ins, where they would make off with jewelry, handbags, cash and a variety of other items that they could “easily” take from the home to the vehicles waiting outside.

In photos released by police, some other stolen items include luxury purses, sunglasses and watches, as well as a candle and collectible coins.

Through the help of Durham, Halton and provincial police, York investigators were able to identify suspects and gather evidence, which identified more victims.

In a release issued on Friday, police announced they arrested three people—52-year-old Lucien Viau and 67-year-old Robert Mills of Oshawa, and 48-year-old Shane Charles of Whitby—and are all collectively facing break-and-enter and conspiracy charges.

Investigators are searching for three more suspects: 47-year-old Sean Mackey, 22-year-old Patricia Mackey-Moreira and an unnamed 18-year-old man. They are all wanted on possession of property obtained by crime charges.

Mackey is also wanted on nine counts of break and enter and two counts of conspiracy to commit indictable offence charges. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police have been unable to find the outstanding suspects and are asking the public for information. Investigators are urging the accused to seek legal advice and turn themselves in, adding that anyone helping them out at this time could be subject to criminal charges.

Officers also ask that anyone who was a victim of a break-and-enter from September 2024 to March 2025 to review the full list of recovered items and contact police if any of them belong to you.

“There will be a process to verify ownership before collecting any property,” police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.