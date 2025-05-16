ADVERTISEMENT

York

Police release photos of suspect who allegedly robbed Vaughan bank

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Photos of an alleged bank robber in Vaughan. (York Regional Police)

Police in York Region have released photos of a suspect who allegedly robbed a bank in Vaughan last month.

York Regional Police said they received a call for a robbery at 1 p.m. on April 21 at a bank near Highway 7 West and Marycroft Avenue.

“A lone male suspect entered the bank, made threats toward staff and demanded cash. The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction with a quantity of cash,” police said in a news release on Friday.

He is described as a white male in his 40s or 50s with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, a grey hooded sweater, dark pants, a black baseball hat and a shoulder bag.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6630 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).