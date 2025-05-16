Police release photos of suspect who allegedly robbed Vaughan bank

Photos of an alleged bank robber in Vaughan. (York Regional Police)

Police in York Region have released photos of a suspect who allegedly robbed a bank in Vaughan last month.

York Regional Police said they received a call for a robbery at 1 p.m. on April 21 at a bank near Highway 7 West and Marycroft Avenue.

“A lone male suspect entered the bank, made threats toward staff and demanded cash. The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction with a quantity of cash,” police said in a news release on Friday.

He is described as a white male in his 40s or 50s with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, a grey hooded sweater, dark pants, a black baseball hat and a shoulder bag.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6630 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).