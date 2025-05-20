Video shows Richmond Hill home invasion suspects kicking down door

Police say that four suspects forced their way inside a home on Monday and demanded money from a resident.

York Regional Police are appealing to the public for help after an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill over the long weekend.

It happened at a home in the area of Bayview Avenue and Ambler Lane, south of Elgin Mills Road, at around 3:30 a.m. on May 19.

According to police, four suspects – at least one of them carrying a firearm – forced their way into the home, where they confronted the homeowner and demanded money.

The suspects then fled the scene in a dark-coloured sedan driven by a fifth suspect.

Footage from a security camera on the home’s porch captured four of the suspects breaking into the home. In the video, released by police Tuesday, the suspects can be seen walking up the porch stairs.

One of them attempts to cover the camera with their hand, while another unsuccessfully tries to kick in the front door. The suspect trying to cover the camera then tries to kick in the door and succeeds, and the four suspects can then be seen entering the home.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.