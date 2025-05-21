2 people charged after allegedly distracting victim, stealing their necklace in Richmond Hill

A necklace recovered from a distraction theft is pisctured in this undated photo.

Toronto police have charged two people who allegedly distracted a victim and stole their necklace.

The incident happened on May 16 in Richmond Hill.

Police say due to recent distraction thefts, officers from 42 Division’s Major Crime Unit were conducting patrols in Scarborough, near Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East, on Friday afternoon.

They allege that they observed a man and a woman operating a stolen black Ford Expedition SUV with a Florida licence plate who drove to the area of Leslie Street and Elgin Mills Road.

There, they stopped to speak with someone in a parking lot before distracting them and stealing their necklace, police said.

Officers arrived a sort time later and arrested the two suspects.

They also recovered the victim’s property at that time.

Loredana Alexandru and Anderson Gunici, both 29 and of no fixed address, have been charged with theft Under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused are both scheduled to appear in court on June 26.

Police believe there may be more victims and are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings to reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim of distraction theft.

“Distraction thefts often occur when a suspect or suspects approach an unsuspecting victim under the guise of asking for directions to a location or trying to offer gifts of jewelry or other valuables. While interacting with the suspects, victims often unknowingly have their necklace or other jewelry and valuables removed from their body,” Toronto Police Service (TPS) said in a news release.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact TPS at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.