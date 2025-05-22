Police to conduct additional patrols around synagogues, places of worship in wake of Washington shooting

York Regional Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of a pedestrian after being struck by a vehicle in Markham. (X/YRP)

Police in Toronto and York Region are increasing their presence around synagogues, places of worship, schools, and community centres after two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington were fatally shot while leaving an event at a Jewish museum on Wednesday.

The shooting happened outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, where an event was being hosted by the American Jewish Committee.

In a message posted to social media on Thursday, York Regional Police (YRP) said that it will be conducting “additional patrols” focused in the Bathurst Street corridor over the next several days in response to the shooting.“

“There is no immediate threat to our region and these patrols are in place to support all members of our community,” YRP said. “York Regional Police takes these matters seriously and is reminding the community we will not tolerate any form of hate crime.”

The Toronto Police Service, meanwhile, said in a separate post that it has increased patrols and “will maintain a visible presence at schools, community centres, and places of worship across Toronto” for the time being.

“While there are currently no credible threats to our city, the safety and well-being of our communities remain our primary focus,” it said.

With files from The Associated Press.