Suspect broke into at least three homes in Markham while owners were sleeping, police say

Police are looking for the man in the photos in connection with break-and-enters in Markham. (York Regional Police)

York Regional Police are searching for a suspect who broke into at least three homes in Markham on several nights in the past few weeks as homeowners were sleeping.

The first incident happened in the area of William Berczy Boulevard and Bur Oak Avenue on the evening of April 25.

A few hours later, the same suspect allegedly forced his way into another home near Oakford Drive and Woodbine Avenue.

The recent incident occurred early Sunday morning in the area of Larkin Avenue and Heisey Drive.

“In each incident, a lone suspect forced entry into the residences and rummaged through the house while homeowners were sleeping,” police said in a news release Friday.

Investigators have released photos of the suspect but are appealing for additional witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7545 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.