60-year-old charged with careless driving after crash closes section of Hwy. 404 in Aurora

A crash on Highway 404 in Vaughan is seen on May 26, 2025.

A 60-year-old driver is facing charges after a crash closed a section of Highway 404 in Aurora on Monday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The collision happened in the northbound lanes of the highway, near Aurora Road.

According to police, a driver crashed into another vehicle that had slowed down due to a police investigation on the right shoulder of the roadway.

No injuries were reported but the northbound lanes of the highway were shut down for the cleanup.

Police say a 60-year-old driver from Cambridge has been charged with careless driving.

It is not clear when the highway will fully reopen.