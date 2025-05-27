3 men charged with attempted murder in Richmond Hill shooting

Two guns seized in connection with a shooting investigation in Richmond Hill. (York Regional Police)

Three men have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Richmond Hill that injured a woman earlier this month.

York Regional Police (YRP) said two men dropped off a female who had been shot at a hospital near Major Mackenzie Drive West and Yonge Street on the morning of May 16.

The victim was later transferred to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries, they said.

Police said their investigation led them to determine that the shooting occurred at a building near Yonge Street and Yongehurst Road.

“Investigators have determined this to be an isolated, and there are no concerns for public safety,” they said.

Since then, investigators searched two homes in Richmond Hill and recovered two firearms and a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, alprazolam, fentanyl, and oxycodone.

Drugs seized Police display the drugs they seized in connection with a shooting investigation in Richmond Hill. (York Regional Police)

They have arrested three men: 29-year-old Sergen Dino from Newmarket, 31-year-old Deshaun Abrahams from Richmond Hill, and 32-year-old Jason Zagazeta from Markham.

In addition to attempted murder, the three suspects have also been charged with aggravated assault and numerous drug- and firearm-related offences.

Police said Dino was under a weapon prohibition order, and probation and release orders at the time of the shooting.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have heard anything in the area of Yonge Street and Yongehurst Road during the early morning hours of May 16 to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.