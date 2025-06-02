Police search for suspect in connection with string of anti-Iranian graffiti in Richmond Hill

Police are searching for a male suspect wanted in connection with a series of hate-motivated graffiti in Richmond Hill. (York Regional Police)

Police are investigating a string of incidents where hate-motivated graffiti was seen tagged on a number of stores and a bus terminal in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police say they were called to a plaza in the area of Yonge Street and 16th Avenue on Saturday, where hate-related graffiti was sprayed onto a grocery store.

Officers say that same day, three other stores in that plaza reported anti-Iranian graffiti on the outside walls of their businesses. Later, police say they were notified of more markings reported at a bus terminal near Yonge Street and Highway 7.

Suspect photo Police share photos of the lone male suspect wanted in their investigation into a series of hate-motivated, anti-Iranian graffiti in Richmond Hill. (York Regional Police)

Investigators believe a lone male suspect is behind all four incidents and describe him as being five-foot-10 with a thin build, weighing about 160 pounds with short brown hair.

Police say he was wearing a green, long-sleeve button-up shirt, skinny blue jeans with acid wash on the thighs and black shoes. They add that he is left-handed.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6552, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.