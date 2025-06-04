23 suspects face more than 300 charges in firearm, drug trafficking probe in York Region: police

York Regional Police seized firearms and drugs as part of Project Chatter.

York Regional Police say 23 people are facing more than 300 charges following a seven-month drug trafficking and firearms investigation that began in Richmond Hill and ultimately led to the identification of multiple locations that were being used to cook and cut fentanyl.

Results of the investigation, dubbed Project Chatter, were announced at a news conference in York Region on Wednesday morning.

The probe was launched in October 2024 when police said they began investigating a “key player in the trafficking of controlled substances throughout the GTA.”

The investigation, Det.-Sgt. Sean Whittaker said, uncovered a “sophisticated criminal network” that was responsible for distributing large quantities of raw and street-ready fentanyl and illegal firearms.

“Recognizing the threat that this posed, an internal task force, dubbed Project Chatter, was established to aggressively target and dismantle this network,” he said.

“Project Chatter uncovered a network that was highly organized and well-equipped. Our investigators identified key supplies, distribution hubs, and locations believed to be cooking or cutting fentanyl for streety-level sale. These operations were primarily based in Richmond Hill but had reach throughout the GTA.”

On May 4, more than 200 officers from police services across the GTA conducted 15 search warrants as part of a “large-scale operation,” Whittaker said.

According to police, 23 people were subsequently arrested and face a combined 330 charges.

During the execution of the search warrants, Whittaker said 32 illegal firearms were seized, weapons that were largely smuggled from the U.S.

Police also seized 15 kilograms of fentanyl, equating to an estimated 700,000 potential street doses, Whittaker said.

“This operation has not only disrupted a dangerous criminal network, it has undoubtedly prevented future tragedies,” he said.

“The amount represents a devastating toll on lives lost. By taking it off the streets, we believe we have saved countless lives.”