Victims of 2 separate violent incidents in Vaughan were attempting to sell items through online marketplace: police

York Regional Police say the victims of two separate violent incidents in Vaughan overnight Thursday may have been targeted by the same person who posed as a prospective buyer for items they were selling online.

In the first incident, police allege, two people selling a computer arranged to meet a prospective buyer at what they believed to be the buyer’s home.

“Upon entering the backyard, the sellers were confronted by the actual homeowner, who told them to leave,” police said in a news release.

“During the encounter, the suspect – posing as the buyer – showed what was believed to be a firearm and fled the area on foot without the computer.”

The second incident, police said, occurred shortly after when a victim went to meet with a prospective buyer to sell a computer graphics card.

According to police, there was an altercation during the meeting and the victim was struck with a firearm. The suspect fled the area without obtaining the computer part, police said.

“In both incidents, the suspect description was similar and investigators believe the same individual may be responsible,” the news release continued.

Police issued a public safety warning Thursday, urging residents to “exercise caution” when attempting to buy or sell items through online marketplaces.

“When buying or selling items online, we strongly encourage the use of designated Buy and Sell Exchange Zones located at our police district headquarters,” the release read.

“These areas are monitored and provide a safer alternative to meeting strangers in unfamiliar locations. Alternatively, buyers and sellers are encouraged to meet in areas that are well-lit and populated.”