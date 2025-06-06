Shots fired at 2 neighbouring homes in Markham in a week: police

Police say this black SUV was involved in a shooting in Markham on May 31, 2025. (York Regional Police)

York Regional Police are investigating another incident in a Markham neighbourhood where shots were fired at a house early Friday morning.

This is the second time in a week that a residence in the area of 16th Avenue and William Berczy Boulevard was hit by gunfire.

Police said they received a call for a shooting at 4 a.m. and when they arrived, they found multiple shell casings.

Officers also discovered that the garage and a glass sliding door were damaged as a result of the incident.

Police said five people were at the home when the shooting occurred, and no one was injured.

They do not have any information about the suspects but said the vehicle involved was a black SUV.

The same type of vehicle is being sought in the shooting that occurred on May 31 at a neighbouring house.

The residence was also occupied at the time and police located multiple shell casings and visible damage to the garage door.

Earlier this week, police released a video of that shooting, showing someone in a black SUV firing several shots at a home and then driving away.

Investigators have not confirmed if the two shootings are connected.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.