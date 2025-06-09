2 youths exposed to indecent act in Newmarket park: police

York police are investigating after a man allegedly committed an “indecent act” in front of two youths at a park in Newmarket last week.

Police say the incident happened on June 6 at around 6:45 p.m. at Ken Sturgeon Park, near Lockwood Circle just west of Leslie Street and north of St. John’s Sideroad.

Investigators say two youths were playing in a “forested area” of the park when they were “confronted by a male suspect with his pants down committing an indecent act.”

The youths left the area and reported the incident.

Police are now looking for a suspect who they describe as a west Asian male between the ages of 25 to 30 with a slim build and dark hair. They say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.