Markham sports coach charged in ‘numerous’ sexual assaults

A sports coach in Markham has been charged in connection with “numerous” sexual assaults that allegedly occurred over a nine-year period, York Regional Police say.

In a news release issued Monday, police say they began their investigation in May after a victim came forward. It’s alleged that the sexual assaults began in 2015 and continued until 2024.

Police said the victim was under 16-years-old when the sexual assaults began.

Garth Morris, 58, of Markham, was charged on June 5 with invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age, sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age, sexual assault, and sexual exploitation.

Morris worked as a basketball, tennis and volleyball coach in Markham and police say there may be additional victims.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.