The Beer Store closes locations in Simcoe County and York Region

An exterior of a typical location of The Beer Store (Source: The Beer Store)

The Beer Store (TBS) has announced its latest round of closures, shutting the doors to outlets in southern Simcoe County and York Region. Monday’s announcement comes with the closure of nine other beer stores across Ontario.

“We made the difficult decision to close these retail locations. We will continue our focus on what we do best, ice-cold beer, great customer service and a world-class recycling program that last year returned more containers than we sold,” said Ozzie Ahmed, vice president retail of TBS.

On July 6, The Beer Store located at 14800 Yonge Street in Aurora will be slated for closure. The Beer Store on 55 Queen Street in Tottenham will shut its doors on August 10, nearly two months away.

This is the latest update in a series of closure-related announcements that the retailer has made.

Modernizing Operations

These closures are part of consumer retail alcohol modernization, found in the Early Implementation Agreement and provincial regulations. “Modernizing operations in a changing marketplace is never easy, we know this will be difficult news for customers and employees. The Beer Store is committed to treating employees with respect and supporting them during this process,” continued Ahmed.

The following alcohol containers can be returned to collect your deposit back: beer, wine and spirits bottles, aluminum cans, plastic bottles, tetra packs and kegs.

The Beer Store says they encourage customers to continue returning more than the approximate 1.6 billion alcohol containers processed annually.